Five local high school cheerleaders recently attended Cheer Hawaii Camp, and two from different schools stood out and were recognized for their efforts during the week.
Sonoraville High School Cheerleader Kelly Rule and Calhoun High School Cheerleader Elise Hartley were chosen as Outstanding Cheerleaders by their Cheer Hawaii teams at the University of Hawaii last week. Only 12 out of 150 cheerleaders were chosen for this leadership award.
Gordon County Schools and Calhoun City Schools were well represented at Cheer Hawaii Camp last week by both Rule and Hartley as well as their teammates Kayli Charleston (Sonoraville), Daleigh Higgins (Calhoun) and Jada Wood (Calhoun).
In total, 150 cheerleaders from all over the United States attended the camp, and nine of them were from Georgia.