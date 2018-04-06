There were many outstanding individual performances that helped teams win games this past season on the local hardwood, but three players stood out based on their ability to do it game in and game out.
Sonoraville’s Wil Walraven, Gordon Central’s Mercedes Coleman and Sonoraville’s Maliyah Parks were constant factors for their teams during 2017-18, and their individual numbers and teams’ accomplishments prove it. As the Calhoun Times releases its All-County Team today, Walraven is being honored as the Boys’ Player of the Year, and Coleman and Parks earn Girls’ Co-Player of the Year nods.
The trio lead a talented group of First-Team selections and Honorable Mention picks.
