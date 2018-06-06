CHATTANOOGA — It’s been a few months since the regular season ended for prep basketball teams, but three local players and one local coach got a chance to get on the court one more time this year as they participated in the Georgia-Tennessee All-Star Classic at Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga.
For the three local players, it was their last chance to compete as a prep athlete, and the trio took advantage of the opportunity. Calhoun’s Erin Davis competed in the Girls All-Star Game which led off the night, and Sonoraville’s Wil Walraven and Calhoun’s Porter Law each played for Team Georgia in the Boys All-Star Game to close out the action.
The girls’ game featured back and forth action with a lot of talent from the northwest Georgia and the Chattanooga area on the court squaring off. Team Tennessee held a slim 14-13 lead after one quarter, 36-33 advantage at the half and a 54-45 lead going to the final quarter. They looked to be pulling away in the fourth, but Georgia cut the deficit to three at one point before a late run gave Tennessee a 75-60 victory.
Davis finished with four points for Team Georgia, which was led by Calhoun girls head coach Kayla Ralston as she got one more chance to coach her recently graduated point guard. Davis said despite her side coming up a little short, it was a great experience to play in the game.
“I was honored to be asked to play with so many other really good players from our area,” said Davis, who signed a track and field scholarship recently with Union College. “It meant a lot to me. And to get a chance to play for Kayla one more time was great. It was a lot of fun to meet all the girls and get to know them while we were preparing and playing in the game.”
Rome High’s Taya Gibson was named the Georgia Player of the Game as she led the team with 21 points in the contest. Haralson County’s Alexis Boykin added 19 points as the only other Team Georgia player in double figures.
Ralston said she cherished the opportunity to lead the team and be around the talented group of players the past couple weeks at practices and the game.
“It was a great honor when I was asked to coach the team,” said Ralston, who completed her first season as head coach at Calhoun in February. “I was excited and looked forward to this ever since I was asked. This was a great group of girls, and I got a chance to know them more than I did when we were playing against them the past few years. I wish them all the best as they go on to college. And coaching Erin one last time was something I was really thankful for.”
Rhea County’s Micah Black led the Tennessee girls with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and Girls Preparatory School’s Brooke McCurdy added 17, including five 3s. Bradley Central’s Rhyne Howard was also in double figures with 11.
In the Boys’ Game, Team Tennessee grabbed an early lead and built on that to take a 43-27 advantage into the half. They continued the momentum in the third quarter to lead 65-46 going to the final period and eventually settled for an 85-70 victory over their Peach State counterparts.
Walraven finished with nine points for Team Georgia, including a 3-pointer. Law scored five points with a 3-pointer and also had six assists.
“It was a lot of fun to play with some of the best players around,” said Walraven, who signed to continue his basketball and academic career at Young Harris a few weeks ago. “It’s always fun getting to play against great competition. I’m thankful I was able to play in it and that I could play in one last game before I go to college.”
Law echoed those sentiments about the positive experience he had being a part of Team Georgia.
“It was a great experience,” said Law, a LaGrange College basketball signee. “We got one more chance to represent north Georgia before we all go off to college. I had a ton of fun.”