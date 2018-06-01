Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga will host the Tennessee-Georgia All-star basketball games.
The one night event will take place in Phifer Gym on Friday.
The girls’ game will tip off at 6 p.m. and will feature the girls’ 3-point shooting contest during halftime.
The dunk contest will take place between the girls’ and boys’ game with the boys’ tipoff at 8 p.m., with the boys’ dunk contest at halftime.
Head coaches for the girls’ teams will be Jason Hill of Notre Dame for team Tennessee while Calhoun’s Kayla Ralston guiding the Georgia all-stars.
Calhoun’s Erin Davis will also play for Team Georgia in the girls game.
On the boys’ side, coach Xavier Nelson from Coahulla Creek will coach Georgia while Notre Dame boys’ Jonathan Adams will lead team Tennessee.
Sonoraville’s Wil Walraven and Calhoun’s Porter Law will compete for Team Georgia in the boys game.
Thirty one schools will be represented from the Chattanooga and North Georgia area for the annual games.
Admission is $10 and children 7-and-under are free.
Tennessee Girls’ Team
Keniah Watkins, Tyner; Mya Kennebrew, Red Bank; Gracie Tate, Sequatchie County; Casey Crownover, Lookout Valley; Micah Black, Rhea County; Jordan Wright, McMinn Central; Brooke McCurdy, Girls Preparatory School; Lynnsey Keener, Bledsoe County; Hannah Leftwich, White County; Rhyne Howard, Bradley Central.
Georgia Girls’ Team
Erin Davis, Calhoun; Moe Welch, Model; Taya Gibson, Rome; Re’Tavia Tipton, Rome; Kailee Tipton, North Murray; Samantha Belue, Gordon Lee; Gracey Kruse, Gordon Lee; Alexis Boykin, Haralson; Elexus Bell, Carrollton; Erial Daniel, Carrollton; Zarria Nelson, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Tennessee Boys’ Team
Junior Clay, McCallie; Jorden Sterling, McCallie; Will Thomas, Red Bank; Cam Chambers, Ooltewah; CJ Greer, Notre Dame; Akil Sledge, Notre Dame; Patrick Urey, Baylor; Tre Jackson, Baylor; Brett Abshire, Central; Darrion Robinson, Lookout Valley; Jesse Walker, Brainerd.
Georgia Boys’ Team
Jarret Gill, Trion; Maddox Adams, Coahulla Creek; Jon Morgan, LaFayette; Sam Dindoffer, Christian Heritage; Christian Koneman, Christain Heritage; Trey Ramsey, Northwest Whitfield; Bryce Reese, Northwest Whitfield; Caleb Currie, Northwest Whitfield; Wil Walraven, Sonoraville; Cole Wilcox, Heritage; Porter Law, Calhoun.