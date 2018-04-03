Sometimes a shutdown performance on the mound is what a team needs to break out of a slide and get some positive momentum going. The Sonoraville Phoenix got a gem from Trent Walker on Monday, and they are hoping that’s the effort that turns their season around.
Walker went the distance for a complete-game shutout to lift the Phoenix to a 3-0 win at home over North Murray and snap a seven-game losing skid. Walker went all seven innings and allowed just three hits while striking out five.
Sonoraville coach Daniel McArthur said he was very proud of the way Walker and the defense behind him put the team on their back to lead the way to a much-needed victory.
“Trent pitched his rear end off today,” said McArthur. “He’s been doing that all year for us, though. He came out and threw strikes, got ahead of batters and the defense played well behind him. When we get pitching like that it gives us a great chance to win, and we were able to take advantage of it today.”
Sonoraville (6-10, 2-7 in 6-AAA) had a tough time getting on the board themselves for much of the game as North Murray starter Preston Buck matched Walker’s performance through the first four innings as the game went to the fifth tied at 0-0. That’s when the Phoenix took advantage of a few miscues by the Mountaineers as Wyatt Castoe reached on a hit-by-pitch with two outs and then moved up a couple bases on two straight wild pitches. Castoe sprinted home a couple pitches later on another wild pitch to give Sonoraville a 1-0 lead.
The Phoenix were able to add on two more insurance runs in the sixth. Storm Carnes drew a one-out walk and Matthew Vincent was intentionally walked with two outs to set up Gage Soulios for a clutch two-out hit. Soulios drove a ball to left and a diving attempt by the North Murray left-fielder was unsuccessful allowing the ball to get by him and Colton Smith (who had come in to courtesy run for the catcher Carnes) and Vincent to sprint home to score and make it 3-0.
Walker allowed a hit in the seventh after striking out the leadoff hitter in the inning, but a line-drive double play ended it and sent the Phoenix and their fans home with a victory.
“It’s definitely nice to get a win after the stretch we’ve been on,” said McArthur. “It wasn’t pretty, but the way we’ve been going, anything we can do to get a win is alright with me. We’ve still got to clean up some things and fix some mistakes here and there, but the important thing today is we found a way to get a win.”
Buck took the loss on the mound for North Murray (5-14, 2-7) despite a solid outing in which he pitched six innings and gave up three runs on three hits while striking out five. At the plate for Sonoraville, the Soulios two-RBI double was the big blow, and Chase Kirby and Avery Hopper also had a hit apiece. Vincent had a walk and a run scored, Castoe had the run scored after being hit by a pitch and Kirby, Carnes and Gavin Phillips all drew walks.
McArthur said the way his team remained focused at the plate after not having much success early in the game was a key to why they were able to find a way to manufacture a few runs.
“They stayed calm today,” said McArthur. “The last few games when things weren’t going our way in the batter’s box, we started to panic a little and started pressing. We didn’t have a lot of hits today, but we found a way to get a few runs in.”
The game put the Phoenix at the midway mark of the region schedule with nine contests played and nine more to go. McArthur said he hopes this win will carry over and give them some momentum to try to make a run down the stretch.
“A lot of our game so far in the region have been really tight or one-run games,” said McArthur. “I feel like we’re as good as anyone in the region when we play to our potential and capability. We’ve definitely dug ourselves a hole this first half of region play, but I think if we stay positive and keep working, we can make a run in the final few weeks.”
Sonoraville is back at home on Tuesday to host Haralson County. They will visit rival Calhoun on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.