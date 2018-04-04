The Gordon Central Warriors hung tough with the top team in Region 7-AA so far Rockmart, but one big inning by the Jackets allowed them to get out of town with a big region road win.
Gordon Central led 4-1 after two innings, were tied 4-4 after three and then trailed 5-4 after four before Rockmart blew the game open with a 12-run fifth to take the 17-4 mercy-rule shortened win.
The Warriors (4-12, 1-8 in 7-AA) pushed two runs across in the bottom of the first to take a quick lead and then added two more in the bottom of the second after Rockmart (13-5, 8-0) had scored one in the top half of the inning. But the Jackets went ahead with three in the third and one in the fifth before the game-changing fifth.
At the plate for Gordon Central, Blake Reynolds led the way with two hits and an RBI. Bryson Fowler had a hit and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, Eli Henderson drove in a run, Jacob Silvers had a hit and a run scored and Wyatt York and Riley Carnes each added hits.
Gordon Central will be on the road on Friday for another Region 7-AA contest when they travel to Pepperell at 4:30 p.m. They will then visit Coosa on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
In other recent prep baseball action:
Calhoun sweeps King’s Academy
The Jackets got a non-region doubleheader in on Monday and took advantage of it with dominant 14-1 and 19-4 victories for a sweep of King’s Academy (Tenn.).
Calhoun (14-6) dominated Game 1, scoring 11 runs in the first inning to set the tone and then added two in the second and one in the fourth before the game was called in the fifth due to mercy rule. At the plate, Payton Morrow led the way with a 2-for-2 effort with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Parker McPherson and Brett Potts also had two hits apiece and two RBIs, Carson Kemp added a double and two runs scored and Bryson Trammell recorded a double and an RBI. Tripp Hoblitzell contributed a hit and an RBI, and Davis Allen and Ethan Crump also drove in a run apiece.
On the mound, Crump went four innings to earn the win. He gave up one run on one hit while striking out six. Trammell came in to work an inning of scoreless relief as he struck out one.
In Game 2, Calhoun led 4-3 after two innings but ended the game via mercy rule in the third thanks to a 15-run frame. Trammell pitched the shortened complete game to earn the win as he allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out three.
Offensively in Game 2, Potts was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to led the charge. McPherson had a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Ben King also had two hits and an RBI.
Trammell drove in two runs and had one hit and three runs scored, Hoblitzell added a hit, an RBI and two runs scored and kemp had a hit and three runs scored to round out the effort.
Calhoun is back at home on Thursday to host rival Sonoraville in a big Region 6-AAA contest at 5:55 p.m. They will visit Ringgold on Friday at 5:55 p.m.
Haralson County 10, Sonoraville 6
Coming off a big win on Monday to snap a seven-game losing skid, the Phoenix couldn’t keep the momentum going on Tuesday as they got behind midway through the game and couldn’t make up enough ground in a region loss at home.
Sonoraville (6-11, 2-8) saw Haralson County build a 10-2 lead after five innings, but rallied to within four at 10-6 with a four-run sixth. That was as close as they got, however.
The Phoenix were led at the plate by Avery Hopper who had a 3-for-4 day with a homer and three RBIs. Storm Carnes added two hits and an RBI, Beau Bullard had two hits and Grant Hegwood recorded a double and a run scored. Matthew Vincent and Tyler Lyles each had a hit as well.
Jacob Cornette came in to pitch three innings of scoreless relief for Sonoraville as he allowed two hits and struck out three.
Sonoraville is on the road at Calhoun on Thursday for a region rivalry matchup. They will be home on Friday at 5:55 p.m. to host Murray County.
Pace Academy 8, Calhoun 0
Calhoun couldn’t keep up with Pace Academy on Tuesday in a non-region contest at home as they fell behind midway through the game and the Knights continued to pad their lead.
The Jackets (14-7) tied the game at 1-1 with a run in the second, but Pace Academy took the lead right back with a run in the third and steadily increased it from there with two in the fourth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh. Calhoun’s only other run came in the sixth.
Davis Allen, Parker McPherson and Ben King all had two hits for Calhoun, and McPherson drove in a run. Carson Kemp added a hit and an RBI, and Brett Potts had a hit and a run scored.
Hagen Banks took the loss on the mound for the Jackets after going five innings and giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits. Bryce Ingle pitched 1 2-3 inning of relief and struck out three while giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits, and Parker Lester pitched 1-3 of an inning and struck out a batter.