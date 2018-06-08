The prep baseball season featured some impressive individual performances, and a couple local players stood out with their contributions throughout the spring.
Calhoun senior Brett Potts and junior Ben King made a big impact on their team’s success. Both players demonstrated consistency on the mound and at the plate to help the Jackets earn a State playoff berth.
For their efforts, the pair has been named Co-MVPs to lead the annual All-County Baseball Team. The team also features First-Team selections and Honorable Mention with Calhoun, Sonoraville and Gordon Central all represented among the picks.
For the full All-County Baseball Team with photos and info on First-Team selections, see Saturday's Calhoun Times.