CLASS AAA STATE TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND CAPSULE
Calhoun (19-9) at Lovett (18-8)
SERIES INFO: The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played on Friday at 6 p.m.
SEEDS: Calhoun is the No. 3 seed from Region 6-AAA; Lovett is the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAA.
STATE RANKINGS: Calhoun – No. 12 in the MaxPreps Class AAA rankings; Lovett – No. 11.
CALHOUN INFO: The Jackets have played their best baseball late in the season as they enter the state tournament as winners of five of their last six games and seven of their last nine. …Calhoun has matched up with Lovett six times in the postseason over the last 10 seasons with the Lions winning four of the series, but Calhoun got the better of the matchup last year with a series win in three games in the Elite Eight. …The pitching staff has thrown five shutouts this season and have allowed two runs or fewer 13 times.
LOVETT INFO: Lovett heads into the postseason hot as they have won seven straight games to end the regular season. …The Lions have been to the Elite Eight or deeper for 10 straight seasons, including state championships in 2016, 2013 and 2009. …They have depended heavily on their pitching staff this season as they have thrown eight shutouts and have 17 games allowing two runs or fewer.