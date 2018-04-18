It was a special night on the diamond on Friday as the Gordon Central administration and baseball program retired the jersey and number of the late Dustin Tanner Coats in a ceremony prior to the Warriors’ Region 7-AA game against Chattooga.
Coats was a student-athlete at Gordon Central from 2001-2003, participating in multiple sports, including baseball where he played third base for the Warriors. He was tragically killed in an automobile accident shortly before the 2003 baseball season.
During the ceremony, Coats’ family and friends were presented with two framed jerseys and a commerative base. Family, friends and the Gordon Central baseball coaching staff are pictured during the ceremony.