The prep baseball season featured some incredible moments for the three local teams on the diamond, including some huge wins and stellar individual performances.
Several players stood out above the rest to help their teams have success throughout the Spring. This coming Saturday, the Calhoun Times will honor the individuals who carried the biggest load from Calhoun, Sonoraville and Gordon Central with the announcement of the annual All-County Team which will feature an MVP, First-Team honors and Honorable Mention selections.
All three local teams will be represented among the picks as each had players worthy of recognition based on their contributions to the team.
For the full All-County Baseball Teams, see Saturday’s Calhoun Times.