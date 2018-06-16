The Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame has honored a couple powerhouse teams from the past over the last two years at its annual banquet, including the 1952 Calhoun High state-championship football team and the 1978 Red Bud High state-championship wrestling team. This year, they will honor a dominant athletic program and school.
The CGCSHOF has announced that the Stephens High Athletic Program will be guest of honor at the organization’s annual banquet, which will be held on Aug. 11 this year at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Stephens High was located on West Line Street in Calhoun and served local African-American students prior to segregation in the 1960s. The school officially closed down in 1967 as its students were absorbed into Calhoun City Schools, but the athletic program at Stephens had many notable accomplishments, including its girls basketball team winning 10 championships and the boys basketball team winning many of their own.
CGCSHOF president Dewayne Bowen said as the board of directors sat down this year to determine which historical team would be recognized at this year’s banquet, the choice was a pretty easy one after reviewing all the incredible things Stephens High Athletics accomplished in its time competing.
“Stephens High has such a rich sports history, and we are excited to recognize them and share a little more with the community about its teams and people,” said Bowen. “Part of our mission is to document that history for future generations so we look forward to learning more about the school, players, administrators, coaches and fans.”
Players, coaches and administrators who were a part of Stephens High Athletics will be provided one complimentary ticket to the banquet on Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m., but additional tickets will be available for purchase. For more information or to request a ticket, contact calhoungordonsports@gmail.com or reach out to one of the board members.
The Hall of Fame is currently in the process of reviewing nominees for the Class of 2018, which will be the fourth inducted, and voting will take place in late June. This year’s class will consist of six inductees. They will follow the inaugural class of 14 in 2015, and seven more in each of the classes of 2016 and 2017.
Tickets will be made available for purchase to the public following the upcoming vote.
The banquet will feature a catered dinner, recognition of Stephens High and induction of the new Hall of Fame members.