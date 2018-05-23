Sonoraville High senior Wil Walraven (seated, third from left) signed a basketball scholarship with Young Harris College (Young Harris, Ga.) on Monday.
Walraven said of the signing: “This was a big dream for me as a kid. I always thought about playing in the NBA, but as I grew up I started thinking that wasn’t as realistic. But to go play on the next level and get an education at the same time, it means so much to me. This is a special day. The coach I really liked (Jeremy Currier) was at Pfeiffer University, and I had committed to play there for him. Young Harris was my first choice though, and when (Coach Currier) took the job there, I knew that was where I wanted to go. It’s close to home, and it’s a beautiful campus. The coach really won me over and made me want to go there. It’s bittersweet for sure with high school coming to an end, but I’m ready for that next step. I’m ready to meet new people and have new experiences. I’m excited to get started at Young Harris.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) Sister Brynley Walraven, father Barry Walraven, mother Shea Seymour, sister Ella Walraven, stepfather John Seymour, (standing, from left) Sonoraville High assistant basketball coach Chris Perry, Sonoraville High head basketball coach and athletic director Brent Mashburn and former Red Bud Middle coach Eddie Jones.