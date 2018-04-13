Sonoraville High senior Ryan Redd (seated, center) signed a golf scholarship with Georgia Northwestern Technical College on Wednesday.
Redd said of the signing: “To have this opportunity is amazing. I’ve been working toward this goal since middle school, and to sign today and know that I’m going to play college golf is unbelievable. GNTC is a technical school and I want to major in electrical engineering. I will go there for two years to get started and then transfer to finish my degree. It just seemed right for me, and the opportunity to play golf made it even better. I’m really trying to soak in the last few months of high school. I can’t believe that I’m about to graduate. I’m going to miss these guys I’ve played with and really everyone here. It hasn’t really hit me yet that I’m graduating, but I’m definitely excited to start at GNTC and play for Coach Jackson.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) brother Ridge Redd, father Jerry Redd, mother Becky Redd, sister Reagan Redd, (standing, from left) Sonoraville High assistant golf coach Cody Townsend, Sonoraville High head golf coach Michael Farley, Georgia Northwestern Technical College head golf coach Eddie Jackson, Sonoraville High associate principal Allen Bowen, Sonoraville High principal Jennifer Hayes and Sonoraville High athletic director Brent Mashburn.