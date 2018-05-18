Sonoraville High senior Blade Parker (seated, second from left) signed a fishing scholarship with Bryan College (Dayton, Tenn.) on Thursday.
Parker said of the signing: “It’s just a blessing. I get to continue doing what I love and what I grew up doing. I want to do it forever. To get the chance to go to the next level to fish, I can’t think of anything else better. Getting a chance to get my education too, that’s just icing on the cake. Lake Chickamauga has some of the best bass fishing in the country, and Bryan is right there. It’s a small college so I feel like that will be good for me in the classroom. It’s not too far from home but far enough to get away a little bit. I’m ready. I’m definitely more excited than nervous. I want to see what life has in store for me. I’m expecting bigger and better things, and I’m ready to go get started.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) Mother Hope Parker, father Ricky Parker, grandmother Dean Parker, (standing, from left) Bryan College head fishing coach Mike Keen, Sonoraville High head fishing coach Mike Farley and Sonoraville High athletic director Brent Mashburn.