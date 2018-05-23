Sonoraville High senior Tyler Lyles (seated, center) signed a baseball scholarship with the University of South Carolina Sumter (Sumter, S.C.) on Friday.
Lyles said of the signing: “It means the world to me. I’m so happy that I get to go play college baseball. It’s just a dream come true. (USC Sumter) is closer to home that some of the other schools that were interested in me, and the scholarship money is going to help me a lot. They have a really good baseball program, and I think it will be a good place to go play ball. The coaches are great, and they said if I work hard they can get me anywhere I want to go after two years there. I’m a little nervous, but I’m more excited than anything. I’m ready to take that next step and get started there.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) Brother Zach Lyles, mother Courtney Lyles, father Timmy Lyles, former Red Bud Middle head football coach Eddie Jones, (standing, from left) Sonoraville High head football coach Denver Pate, Sonoraville High assistant baseball coach Chad Hayes, Sonoraville High head baseball coach Daniel McArthur, Sonoraville High assistant baseball and football coach Jeff Davis, Sonoraville High assistant baseball coach Danny Hartline, former Sonoraville High head baseball coach Bret Greene and Sonoraville High athletic director Brent Mashburn.