Sonoraville High senior Chase Kirby (seated, center) signed a baseball scholarship with Martin Methodist College (Pulaski, Tenn.) on Monday.
Kirby said of the signing: “It means a lot to sign today. It’s always been my dream to play college baseball, and I’m excited to go on to the next level and prove something to myself and everyone. I want to represent this community and make this community proud. I like Martin Methodist a lot. I’m hoping to go up there and play all four years, and I want to take care of my academics too. I want to get a chemistry degree. I know baseball there and college is going to be a challenge, but I love challenges. I’m excited to get started there. It’s killing me not to be playing baseball right now so I can’t wait to get up there and play again. I’m going to miss all my friends and everyone here at Sonoraville, but I’m ready to start a new chapter in my life and meet a lot of new people.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) father Chuck Kirby, mother Genia Kirby, (standing, from left) former Sonoraville High head baseball coach Bret Greene, Sonoraville High assistant baseball coach Danny Hartline, Sonoraville High head baseball coach Daniel McArthur and Sonoraville High athletic director Brent Mashburn.