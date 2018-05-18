Sonoraville High senior Avery Hopper (seated, fourth from left) signed a baseball scholarship with Truett McConnell University (Cleveland, Ga.) on Wednesday.
Hopper said of the signing: “I’ve been working for this since I was young. I just wanted a chance to show my skills in front of colleges, and Truett McConnell offered me a workout. They offered me a scholarship at the workout, and it didn’t take long to accept. The program, the school, everything was perfect for me. It’s a Baptist Christian college so that was a big part of my decision. They have worship once a week, and they help you in life, not just in school or baseball. It’s good academics, and the coaches are great also. It’s all-around a great school. They make you feel welcome, and that made me want to go there. I’m going to miss everything here, but I’ll be starting my pitching regiment and workouts a week after graduation so it will start almost immediately. I’ll go from Summer to our Fall program and then straight into the season. It’s going to be a lot of work, but I’m ready for it and ready to succeed.”
