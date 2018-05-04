Sonoraville High senior Harleigh Chastain (seated, second from left) signed a softball scholarship with Georgia Highlands College on Tuesday.
Chastain said of the signing: “This means a lot. My parents have put in a lot of time and work, and I’m thankful to get this opportunity. I went to camp there, and they offered me so it worked out. It’s special for this hard work to pay off. (Georgia Highlands) has a really good dental hygiene program, and I want to put my career first. They also have a good softball program that I want to be a part of. It’s definitely mixed emotions getting ready to leave Sonoraville. I’m nervous but excited to start my life. I’ll miss all the people here. It’s definitely going to be different than high school, but I’m looking forward to what’s next.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) Mother Karen Chastain, father Kevin Chastain, brother Noah Chastain, (standing, from left) Sonoraville High assistant softball coach Daniel McArthur, Sonoraville High assistant softball coach Natasha Hufstetler, grandtafter Troy Chastain, grandmother Janie Chastain, brother Kyle Chastain, Sonoraville High head softball coach Chad Hayes and Sonoraville High athletic director Brent Mashburn.