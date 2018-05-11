Sonoraville High senior Lucas Brooks (seated, center) signed a basketball scholarship with Toccoa Falls College (Toccoa, Ga.) on Thursday.
Brooks said of the signing: “It’s still kind of settling in. I never thought I would get to go play basketball on the next level, but this is a dream come true. It’s cool to realize a dream and see my hard work pay off. I had talked to a few other schools, but nothing seemed as special as Toccoa Falls. When they reached out and I got to visit there, I fell in love with the campus. It’s so scenic and beautiful there, and I just felt like that was where I wanted to be. I also feel like I connected with the coach. It was just a good fit for me. I’m excited to start my next chapter, but I’m nervous too. I came to Sonoraville as a junior so I know what it’s like to be at a brand new school and meeting new people. College is going to be different, but I’m going to try my best to get it right.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) Stepfather David Guthrie, mother Jackie Guthrie, father Kregg Brooks, brother Heath Brooks, (standing, from left) Sonoraville High associate principal Allen Bowen, Sonoraville High assistant basketball coach Chris Perry, Sonoraville High head basketball coach and athletic director Brent Mashburn and Sonoraville High principal Jennifer Hayes.