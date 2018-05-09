Sonoraville High senior Myles Bennett (seated, third from left) signed a fishing scholarship with Bryan College (Dayton, Tenn.) last Wednesday.
Bennett said of the signing: “This means a lot. To be able to get some money for college and go do what I love to do is great. And with the lake being right in your backyard at Bryan, it couldn’t be more perfect. The Bryan campus was something I fell in love with when I visited there. It’s a small town, and it felt like everyone knew you. I just thought I belonged there. I’m definitely excited. I think fishing at the next level will teach me a lot of things. I’ll get to meet new people and travel all over the country to fish. It’s going to be really fun.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) Grandmother Vickie Williams, mother Tracy Bennett, father Monty Bennett, brother Mason Bennett, grandmother Patsy Fletcher, (standing, from left) boat captain Jeremy Carroll, Bryan College fishing coach Mike King, Sonoraville High fishing coach Michael Farley, Sonoraville High athletic director Brent Mashburn and grandfather Leonard Fletcher.