Gordon Central High senior Kailyn Thomas (seated, center) signed a track and field scholarship with the University of North Georgia (Dahlonega, Ga.) on Tuesday.
Thomas said of the signing: “For UNG to reach out and tell me that I had a spot on the team was a huge relief. I’m very excited to continue my athletic career. UNG has both physical therapy and athletic training programs, which is very important to me because education was always my biggest priority. I’ll always remember the fun times at Gordon Central, but I’m ready for this new journey.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) Father Kent Thomas, mother Carmen Thomas, (standing, from left) Gordon Central High associate athletic director Derrick Broom, Gordon Central High athletic director Matt Swanson, Gordon Central High head track and field coach John Rainwater, Gordon Central High assistant track and field coach Haley Reynolds and Gordon Central High teacher Shannon Rainwater.