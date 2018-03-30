Gordon Central High senior Destiny Parker (seated, right) signed a softball scholarship with Brewton-Parker College (Mount Vernon, Ga.) on Wednesday.
Parker said of the signing: “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to both receive an education and continue my softball playing career. Brewton-Parker is basically a small Christian community, so I think that will help make the transition to college easier. I’ve been committed for two years, so I’m ready and excited to get started.”
Also attending the signing were: (front row, from left) grandfather Claude Parker, niece Kaci Crisp, (back row, from left) Gordon Central High athletic director Matt Swanson, Gordon Central High associate athletic director Derrick Broom, hitting coach Charles Culberson, grandmother Shelby O’Neal, brother CJ Stepp, sister Jameson Stepp and mother Crystal Carson.