Gordon Central High senior Abbigail Hayes (seated, second from right) signed a golf scholarship with Truett McConnell University (Cleveland, Ga.) on Tuesday.
Hayes said of the signing: “It means a lot to me to sign and move on to play at college level. If you would’ve asked me two years ago if I would be doing this, I would’ve said that’s crazy. It means a lot to have all the support I have from everyone, and I’m excited to see where this takes me. I felt like (Truett McConnell) was the place God wanted me. When I visited there, it just felt like where I belonged. The people there were really nice, and it just felt like home. I’m a little nervous to go, but I feel like God is going to lead and guide me in this new chapter and it won’t be hard for me to make friends and family just like at Gordon Central.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) Grandmother Susan Vick, mother Kimberly Hayes, father Patrick Hayes, (standing, from left) Gordon Central High assistant principal Jeff Shattuck, Gordon Central High associate athletic director Derrick Broom, Gordon Central High head golf coach Melanie Moore, Gordon Central High athletic director Matt Swanson, Gordon Central High assistant principal Marne Wilson and Gordon Central High principal Doug Clark.