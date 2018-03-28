Gordon Central High senior Martavius Harris (seated, center) signed a football scholarship with Methodist University (Fayetteville, N.C.) on Friday.
Harris said of the signing: “It means a lot. I know that I put the hard work into it and know that I have somewhere to go. I’m looking forward to continuing to play football and get my education. I’m just going to enjoy my life doing something I love to do. I know that if I put my hard work into it, I can be just as good as anyone else there. (Methodist) stood out to me because of the atmosphere there. They had a lot of things to help and make me feel welcome there. They made feel like I couldn’t fail there. Everything was perfect. It wasn’t too small or too big, it was just the right size school I want to go to. I’m really excited for the next step and ready to prove to everyone that I’m ready for college football. I want to show everybody that I can do something great.”
Also attending the signing were: (front row, from left) mother Lakicia Orr, father Maurice Harris, (back row, from left) Gordon Central High head coach Cory Nix, girlfriend Laura Sanchez, aunt Marilyn Pope, aunt Benita Strawder, sister Shundarien Anderson, brother Antione Harris, Gordon Central High athletic director Matt Swanson, brother Cameron Williams and uncle Derrick Williams.