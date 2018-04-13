Gordon Central High senior Corey Dixon (seated, center) signed a football scholarship with Methodist University (Fayetteville, N.C.) on Tuesday.
Dixon said of the signing: “Football is a passion for me, and this is a good opportunity for me to expand my horizons and my career in football. I want to take this as far as it can take me. It’s a really nice school. It’s nicer than I thought at first. I feel like there is a lot of support there for you not just athletically but academically. That’s the kind of place I want to be because I know academics come first. Now that I’ve signed, I’m really ready to go. I’m ready to get started and get settled in. I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do there on and off the field.”
