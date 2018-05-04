Gordon Central High senior Luke Beavers (seated, second from right) signed a track and field scholarship with Shorter University (Rome, Ga.) on Tuesday.
Beavers said of the signing: “Getting to sign is a big thing for me. I’ve been wanting to go to Shorter since middle school and working for this goal has had a big impact on my life. Knowing that I’m going to compete on the next level is exciting. I’m really looking forward to it. This is a great opportunity for me. I went to a Shorter meet one day, and watching their events, it showed me that if I work hard in athletics and academics there and train like a college athlete, I can make an impact for them. It’s going to be hard for me to let all this go that I have at Gordon Central and get to the next step in my life because I have felt at home here. It’s been an honor competing and going to school here at Gordon Central, and I hope the program continues to get better. I’m looking forward to my next chapter at Shorter University though.”
