Calhoun High senior Brett Potts (seated, second from right) signed a baseball scholarship with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (Tifton, Ga.) on Wednesday.
Potts said of the signing: “This means the world to me. I’ve always wanted to play baseball at the next level and have worked hard every day to try to make that goal happen. I’m greatly blessed to have this opportunity, and I’m going to work even harder now because I want to go even further to hopefully go to the next level. When I visited (ABAC), I really fell in love with the campus. It’s the right size for me, and the people there are great. I had a gut feeling that this was where I belonged. I also had a great connection with the coach and some of the players there. I’m definitely excited about starting college. I’ve been excited for a change and ready to graduate and move to the next chapter. It’s sad that I’m going to not see some of my friends very much any more, but I’ve got a few friends from here going down there for school too so that will be good. I’m a little nervous because you don’t know what to expect in college or playing on the next level, but I know if I work hard and stay focused everything is going to be okay.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) father Randy Potts, brother Brandon Potts, mother Cynthia Potts, (standing, from left) Calhoun High head baseball coach Chip Henderson, Calhoun High assistant baseball coach David Hall, Calhoun High assistant baseball coach Josh Wiggins, Calhoun High assistant baseball coach Carman Edwards and Calhoun High assistant baseball coach Veda Ruiz.