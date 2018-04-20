Calhoun High senior Porter Law (seated, second from left) signed a basketball scholarship with LaGrange College (LaGrange, Ga.) on Thursday.
Law said of the signing: “I’m pretty relieved now that the recruiting process is over, and I’m excited to know where my future is going to be over the next few years. The coaches (at LaGrange) made me feel very special and were really honest with me. They related to me, and they were the school that wanted me the most so that’s why I wanted to go there. I’m excited about going to LaGrange, but right now I’m trying to soak everything in here at Calhoun before graduation. We’ve got a lot of senior plans over the next few weeks with prom and leading up to graduation, and we want to cherish these moments together. We’ve been friends for a long time and hopefully we can keep that bond even after high school. I’m sad for all that to come to an end, but at the same time, I’m excited to get started at LaGrange and show them what I’ve got on and off the court.”
Also attending the signing were: (front row, from left) mother Lissy Law, father Brian Law, brother Peyton Law, (back row, from left) Calhoun High principal Peter Coombe, grandfather Don Law, grandmother Pat Law, Calhoun High head basketball coach Vince Layson, Calhoun High assistant basketball coach DeShawn Printup, Calhoun High athletic director Hal Lamb and Calhoun High assistant basketball coach Brock Holley.