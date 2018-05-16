Calhoun High senior Katie Kauffman (seated, second from right) signed a golf scholarship with Reinhardt University (Waleska, Ga.) on Friday.
Kauffman said of the signing: “My dad always wanted me to play golf, and my sister played golf in college so I was excited when Reinhardt offered me to play and continue my career. It was a good fit for me. I already know some of the players on their team and have played with them in different tournaments over the last few years. It will be good to play with them, and I also really liked Reinhardt’s coach. I’m really excited about being a part of their team and going to school there. I’m ready to go start my next chapter there. I have about a week of school left and then the state tournament. I don’t think it will hit me until after my summer tournaments that I’m going to play college golf. I know a lot of the courses they play, and they are really challenging. I’m ready to go and see what I can do.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) father Joe Kauffman, mother Heather Kauffman, brother Joe Kauffman, (standing, from left) Calhoun High assistant golf coach Roger Gresham, Calhoun High head golf coach Clay Stephenson and Calhoun High principal Peter Coombe.