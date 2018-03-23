Calhoun High senior JC Fuller (seated, center) signed a football scholarship with Shorter University (Rome, Ga.) on Thursday.
Fuller said of the signing: “It means a lot to me. It just shows all that hard work that I’ve put in through the years, being in the weight room or on the field or with my brothers, all that just paying off. I never dreamed I’d go D-II because of my size, but it just worked out and God put his hand on it. I finally made a decision, and I’m excited to be a Hawk. I like Shorter a lot, and I like the coaches. The coaches remind me a lot of the coaches here, and that’s big for me. They bring the family atmosphere to you. They’re going to get onto you, but they’re like family and they treat you like family. That is what Calhoun’s about, and that’s what I’m excited to see at Shorter. I feel like they’re going to turn the program around there, and I want to be a part of that culture change. I actually had it down to between Shorter and Greenville, and I just kept praying and God finally told me to go to Shorter. It will be closer to home and closer to my church, and that really impacted my decision. I’ve got mixed feelings about finishing high school and moving on to the next chapter. I’m ready to get the pads back on and start the grind again. I’ve been working out in the weight room. I’m trying to soak it in because you only get one senior year of high school. So I’m nervous about what is ahead, but I’m also ready to attack life at the same time. I’m excited but nervous too.”
Also attending the signing were: (front row, from left) Brother Zack Fuller, mother Tracy Fuller, father Jason Fuller, grandfather Bud Fuller, (back row, from left) brother Nathan Fuller, Calhoun High assistant coach Franco Perkins, sister Ashlyn Fuller, Calhoun High assistant coach Shane McPherson, Calhoun High head coach Hal Lamb and Calhoun High assistant coach Michael Davis.