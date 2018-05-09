Calhoun High senior Andrew Fisher (seated, center) signed a fishing scholarship with Bryan College (Dayton, Tenn.) last Wednesday.
Fisher said of the signing: “It’s a dream come true. I went to visit last Friday and the meeting couldn’t have gone better. Everything they had was a perfect fit for me. I loved everything about it, and it was just meant to be. The campus is close to Chickamauga, and I’ll get to keep my boat there. I couldn’t ask for more than I’m getting with Bryan. I’m definitely nervous, but I’m ready to take that next step and move on to bigger and better things.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) Mother Lori Fisher, father Jay Fisher, (standing, from left) Bryan College fishing coach Mike King and Calhoun High principal Peter Coombe.