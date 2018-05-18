Calhoun High senior Bo Dyar (seated, second from right) signed a swimming scholarship with Berry College (Mt. Berry, Ga.) on Wednesday.
Dyar said of the signing: “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been dreaming about this day since I started swimming 12 or 13 years ago. I’m excited to have the opportunity to swim at the next level and hope I get the chance to compete for a national title. I’m looking forward to seeing where this takes me. (Berry) is close to home so my parents and sister can come watch me swim, and I really love the school. I’ve done some dual enrollment there, and I’ve loved my time there. I’ve made some great friends and had some great professors. I really just saw myself at home there. When I visited other schools, I liked a few, but they just weren’t home like Berry. I’m a little nervous but looking forward to the opportunity to swim at the next level and continue my academics. I want to further myself as a man and student. I’m nervous about being away from home for an extended period of time for the first time, but I’m looking forward to it at the same time.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) Mother Susan Dyar, sister Caroline Dyar, father Rob Dyar, (standing, from left) Calhoun High assistant swim coach and Calhoun Aquatics Center Director Charles Todd and Calhoun High head swim coach Mike Beeler.