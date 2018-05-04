Calhoun High senior Emily Driscoll (seated, second from left) signed a swimming scholarship with Berry College (Mt. Berry, Ga.) on Tuesday.
Driscoll said of the signing: “I’m super excited to attend Berry. I’m really looking forward to the education. It is a great school with high standards, and getting the chance to swim there is a bonus. I visited Berry about two or three years ago and just fell in love with the campus. I love the outdoors feel, and it just really appeals to me and what I like to do. I’m excited to be a part of Berry. I’m a little nervous. I’m trying to really take in the last few weeks of high school with State Track coming up and graduation. But I’m looking forward to the next four years.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) Father John Driscoll, mother Suzanne Driscoll, brother Luke Driscoll, (standing, from left) Calhoun High assistant track and cross country coach Raymond Hobby, Calhoun High assistant track Lynn Walter, Calhoun High head cross country coach Justin Lindsey, Calhoun High head track and field coach Brant Murry, Calhoun High assistant swimming coach Charles Todd, Calhoun High head swimming coach Mike Beeler, family friend Joan Clark and family friend Jim Clark.