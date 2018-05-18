Calhoun High senior Erin Davis (seated, center) signed a track and field scholarship with Union College (Barbourville, Ky.) on Tuesday.
Davis said of the signing: “It means a lot to me. Knowing I get to sign and get to be with my cousin Tamia (Wade) at Union is special. She is my role model, and I want to follow in her footsteps. Tamia being there is a big reason why I chose Union. Their girls track team has been really good, and I want to go up there and make an impact as a freshman. I want to be a point-scorer for the team. I’m a little nervous to start this next journey because I’m going to be on my own. I won’t be able to depend on my mom bringing me my cleats or uniform or anything if I forget. I’ve got to grow up and do things for myself. I’m very excited to start the next chapter though.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) Aunt Sonya Wade, mother Tonya Wade, sister Trinity Hyatt, cousin Kendall Wade, (standing, from left) Calhoun High head girls basketball coach Kayla Ralston, Calhoun High assistant track and field coach Lynn Walter, cousin Ryan Wade and Calhoun High head track and field coach Brant Murry.