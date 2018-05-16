Calhoun High senior Brice Craig (seated, center) signed a football scholarship with Brevard College (Brevard, N.C.) on Monday.
Craig said of the signing: “Every year of high school during the summer I would look forward to football season and hope that I would get the chance to start. I finally got to start for the first time my senior year, and everything took off from there. I feel like I got better as the season went on and matured, and knowing that I’m signing today is insane. I always wanted to do this since I was a freshman, but I never thought back then I could actually make it happen. But I wanted to shoot for the stars, and I was able to accomplish it. I went on a visit (to Brevard), and the coaching staff was phenomenal. It reminds me a lot of our coaching staff here. I felt at home, and I already consider the coaches there family. They were willing to work with me, and I’m ready to go up there and be a leader. I want to make an impact and help the team get going in the right direction. I’m definitely nervous. It’s a huge step getting done with high school and going out on my own. I’m looking forward to it though. I’m nervous but ready to go.”
Also attending the signing were: (seated, from left) Mother Kellie Craig, father Chris Craig, (standing, from left) Calhoun High assistant football coach Tommie Hoblitzell, Calhoun High assistant football coach Franco Perkins, Calhoun High head football coach Hal Lamb and Calhoun High assistant football coach George Hoblitzell.