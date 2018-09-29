In what unfolded as a tightly-contested, gritty Region 7-AA game between Gordon Central and Dade County Wolverines Friday night, the Warriors fell victim to a late-game winning drive in final quarter by the Wolverines to lose the Homecoming showdown 13-12.
Heading into the contest, Gordon Central (1-5, 0-3) head coach Cory Nix charged his squad to be more explosive, efficient and opportunistic on offense, and his team responded in the first quarter.
After the Wolverines (1-5, 1-2) placed the Warriors firmly in business on the 13-yard line, Seth Wolfe put the Blue and White on the board by slicing through the defense for a 10-yard score and the only points of the period. Dade County did manage to block the extra point, which would prove to be a factor later in the game.
“I liked how we came out ready to play,” Gordon Central head coach Cory Nix said. “We started to lose a bit of that momentum as the game went on, but I thought the energy we had coming out was really solid, we just kind of let that energy fade away late in the game.”
The Warriors knew that they had a tough task in slowing down Dade County running back Malaki Webb, who was the centerpiece of its offense early and often, racking up 115 yards on 33 touches. However, it was when the Wolverines decided to occasionally air the ball out that caused problems early for Gordon Central, with Josh Williams skying and grabbing a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Harley Walker in the second quarter to even the score at 6-6.
“I thought we did a pretty good job on Malaki early in the game,” Nix said. “But they kept running them off-tackle, and I think that started to wear us down.”
The Warrior offense was the most dynamic when feeding Nelson Gravitt, who was both agile and powerful while rushing for 81 yards on seven carries. Gravitt rumbled through the defense for a 29-yard run late in the second quarter before capping the drive off by six-yard rushing score to put Gordon Central ahead once again. Although the team still maintained only a six point lead due to a failed two-point conversion attempt that would leave the door open for the Wolverines late in the game.
Despite the final tally, the Gordon Central defense was up to the challenge when it came to containing Dade County’s relentless rushing attack, stalling out multiple drives and pushing the Wolverines back for numerous negative plays. Wolfe perhaps made one the most impactful standout plays, tackling Williams as the last line of defense in the open field after a 44-yard catch. Cameron Pierce also made his presence felt, scooping up a fumble on his own 11-yard line, shutting down a scoring drive.
With the score remaining 12-6 after three quarters of play, the Wolverines possessed the ball around the seven minute mark of the fourth quarter for what turned out the be the decisive drive of the game. After a pair of penalties pushed the team in the wrong direction near midfield, Walker once again proved clutch for Dade County by lofting a deep ball to Williams, who produced a spectacular one-handed catch to put the Wolverines in scoring position.
Dade County cashed in moments later with a seven-yard touchdown from Taylor Curtis. The key was the extra point, which gave the Wolverines a 1-point lead it would not relinquish.
The Warriors had two more opportunities to rally, the next drive, and a bonus drive late due to a Dade County fumble, but the team couldn’t complete either of the comeback attempts.
“There at the end, I think we just got out-coached,” Nix said. “We lost a lot of that energy we had at the beginning of the game.”
Gordon Central will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 5 in a road clash against Armuchee.