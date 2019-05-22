The 2019 GHSA Golf State Championships have come to a conclusion.
TEAM SCORES
The two-day event saw the Calhoun boys finish in fourth place with a team score of 662 and the Calhoun girls finish seventh overall with a score of 622.
In Class AA, the Gordon Central boys golf team placed eighth with a 680.
The Sonoraville boys golf team completed the competition in 10th place with a finish of 609.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Calhoun:
Boys
Andrew Barber 154
Drew Eickman 163
Hayden Hayes 166
Taylor Gresham 179
Alex Repp 192
Will Holden 194
Girls
Kylee Thornton 178
Hannah Hollis 207
Andie Robinson 215
Mattie Jane Mashbun 237
Gordon Central:
Boys
Isaac McEntyre 160
Jordan Hardin 163
Joshua Hardin 174
Matthew Bryson 183
Zeb Reddix 195
Steven Jones 207
Girls
Caitlyn Chilito 203
Sonoraville:
Boys
Paxton Jarrett 171
Blake Rouzee 174
Lane Worley 179
Tucker Murray 191
Cody Grantham 201