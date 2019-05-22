The 2019 GHSA Golf State Championships have come to a conclusion.

TEAM SCORES

The two-day event saw the Calhoun boys finish in fourth place with a team score of 662 and the Calhoun girls finish seventh overall with a score of 622. 

In Class AA, the Gordon Central boys golf team placed eighth with a 680. 

The Sonoraville boys golf team completed the competition in 10th place with a finish of 609.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Calhoun:

Boys

Andrew Barber 154

Drew Eickman 163

Hayden Hayes 166

Taylor Gresham 179

Alex Repp 192

Will Holden 194

Girls

Kylee Thornton 178

Hannah Hollis 207

Andie Robinson 215

Mattie Jane Mashbun 237

Gordon Central:

Boys

Isaac McEntyre 160

Jordan Hardin 163

Joshua Hardin 174

Matthew Bryson 183

Zeb Reddix 195

Steven Jones 207

Girls

Caitlyn Chilito 203

Sonoraville:

Boys

Paxton Jarrett 171

Blake Rouzee 174

Lane Worley 179

Tucker Murray 191

Cody Grantham 201