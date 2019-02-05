Talented Calhoun High track and cross country standout Brody Blalock signed to continue his running career at the next level by signing to join the Reinhardt University track and cross country teams in a ceremony featuring family, friends and coaches on Wednesday afternoon.
Blalock, who still has one last track season left for the Jackets to wrap up his senior year, shared that signing on to run at the collegiate level means a lot to him, especially due to the all of the hardship and adversity he endured in the past couple of years.
“It means a lot (to sign) because all these people like my parents and coaches have been really supportive of me,” Blalock said. “It means that everything we all went through together, like going Sectionals last year and having a good chance of actually placing at state, and then getting tripped up and falling, which just kind of lit a fire for that cross country season. But then I got hurt and had tendonitis, and missed like a month (which was like five or six races), and then being able to come back and run a 17:58 at region meant a whole lot to me. Now everything is adding up, and it’s like ‘I’m here and I’m good’”
Blalock also shared the process of how he discovered Reinhardt, as well as how they reached out to him, and why it’s a good fit for him.
“Coach (Brant) Murry and I sat down and we wanted to make an email to send out to schools in the area, because I like to be close but I kind of want to experience something new, so it was a perfect blend,” Blalock said. “When I went it was a really nice campus. It’s still a small town, Waleska is, but Canton is right next to it, so there’s something to do. It felt right when I went there.”
Although he is thrilled with the chance to turn the page on a new chapter in his life, Blalock added that he will carry with him plenty of great memories from Calhoun.
“Right now, at Calhoun, its just about enjoying it all,” Blalock said. (I’ll remember) the coaches always being there for me and expressing how grateful they are that I’m on the team and always complimenting me. Before I ran cross country, I never thought I would be a great leader on the team. But I got on there and won captain, so that was something to look forward to. The coaches have just been so supportive.”
Blalock’s high school coaches, Murry and Justin Lindsey, also each took a moment during the ceremony to speak on Blalock’s contribution.
“It’s been good to see him grow as a young man these last few years, particularly in track and field” Murry said. “I’m not sure he envisioned a moment like this happening, but as the years progressed, he made a commitment to get better at this and the idea of college coming became real to him. It happened quick.”
“Brody came out two years ago, but we have had two region championships since then, and he was a big part of that,” Lindsey said. “A lot of things with Brody you may see in the newspaper or on the school website, but you don’t see when he’s meeting me at 5:45 in the morning in the summer or working with kids during the summer camps to inspire the next generation. But he will do great things wherever he goes.”