Calhoun Wrestle

Members of the Calhoun wrestling team gather after clinching fifth place at the Burnt Mountain Classic 

The Calhoun wrestling team traveled to Pickens High School to compete against some the state’s elite talent at the Burnt Mountain Classic over the weekend, emerging with a fifth-place finish out of 21 teams competing. 

There were a total of eight placers for Calhoun, including Armando Monroy, who secured a second-place finish, Jonathan Santana, who notched a third-place finish, Reece Poe, who contributed a third-place finish, Danny Aguirre, who snagged a fifth-place finish, Owen Mendez, who added a fifth-place finish, Sexton Golden, who chipped in a fifth-place finish, Brock Parker, who pitched in a sixth-place finish and Haydin Harris, who came away from the weekend with a sixth-place finish of his own.

Steadily improving week to week, the Burnt Mountain Classic success comes on the heels of a dominant 3-0 Senior Night sweep for the Jackets.