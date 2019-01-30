The Calhoun wrestling team traveled to Pickens High School to compete against some the state’s elite talent at the Burnt Mountain Classic over the weekend, emerging with a fifth-place finish out of 21 teams competing.
There were a total of eight placers for Calhoun, including Armando Monroy, who secured a second-place finish, Jonathan Santana, who notched a third-place finish, Reece Poe, who contributed a third-place finish, Danny Aguirre, who snagged a fifth-place finish, Owen Mendez, who added a fifth-place finish, Sexton Golden, who chipped in a fifth-place finish, Brock Parker, who pitched in a sixth-place finish and Haydin Harris, who came away from the weekend with a sixth-place finish of his own.
Steadily improving week to week, the Burnt Mountain Classic success comes on the heels of a dominant 3-0 Senior Night sweep for the Jackets.