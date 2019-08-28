The Calhoun Lady Jackets continued their winning ways after sweeps of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Model Tuesday at Calhoun High School.
Calhoun faced Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in the day’s first match. After trailing early, the Lady Jackets quickly rallied, closing on an 11-4 run to capture the first set 25-16.
“I tell the girls every day ‘We’re our own worst enemy,’” Lady Jackets head coach Randy Rice said. “We have a tendency to start off slow, and then when we come on and when we’re playing, everything goes good for us.”
In the second set, the Lady Jackets asserted their home-court dominance. After a 3-2 start to set two, Calhoun virtually shut down LFO, going on a 22-5 hot streak to secure the sweep over the Lady Warriors.
“We played our style of volleyball,” Rice said on the LFO match. “We’re a team that hits the ball hard and we cover the net hard, and when we do our things right, we’re hard to stop.”
The Lady Jackets then battled the Model Lady Devils in search of sweeping the home series.
Model jumped out to a 3-1 lead to kick off the first set, but once again, Calhoun quickly resurged, winning set one 25-10.
“First set, we come out and did what we wanted to do,” Rice said. “We knew they had a couple of very good players and we were going to try to keep it away from them. Give them credit, they’ve got good players, but we wound up taking care of the first set and hitting the ball and putting it on target where we needed to.”
However, the second set versus Model proved to test the Lady Jackets’ resiliency. After going up 9-2, the Lady Jackets saw their advantage slip away, as Model went on a 13-6 run to tie the second set, 15-15.
“We beat us,” Rice said on the second set. “I told them … ‘You cannot let a team stick around on you.’ You get a chance to put a team away, that’s what we’ve done in previous matches. We’ve put teams away and we took a little backstop on that, (but) we’ll work on that … in practice.”
The set would go back and fourth, with each team taking multiple one-point leads, only to see the other rally back. With the second set tied 24-24, it was make or break time. Calhoun secured two points to win the second set, 26-24, sweeping Model and locking up the home victories.
“We’ll wind up, on the season, playing 50 something matches, and occasionally, this happens,” Rice said. “You think you’ve got a match in hand, you’ve got to fight for everything you get.”
“We just have to make sure that our energy level is the way it should be,” Rice said. “Being in our own gym, that shouldn’t be an issue, but this is a veteran team. It’s just something we have to go over and try to make that muscle memory so we can get a little better every time.”
The Lady Jackets remain undefeated, running their 2019 record to 14-0.
Rice said throughout the entire evening, the Lady Jackets hit the ball really well.
“We’re one of the better hitting team in the state,” Rice said. “When we get our sets the way they should be, we beat the ball down really well. That’s our game, control the net. But I was pleased as well (with how) the girls served the ball.”
Up Next:
The Lady Jackets travel to Rockmart High School for the 12th annual At The Rock volleyball tournament. Calhoun is scheduled to play Rockmart, Hiram and Gordon Central.
Last year during At The Rock, the Lady Jackets swept through the tournament, first taking down Pepperell, Alexander and Armuchee in pool play. Calhoun followed that up with sweeps of North Paulding and East Paulding in the semifinals and finals, respectively, winning the tournament.