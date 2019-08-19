The first meeting of the 53 Frenzy softball edition has been delayed another week due to inclement weather. Monday's afternoon thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, forced another postponement of the Calhoun-Sonoraville softball game at Sonoraville High School.
The game is now set to be made up on Monday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at Sonoraville High School.
The contest was originally played on Tuesday, Aug. 14, but was postponed after a seven-inning tie (2-2) due to storms in the Sonoraville/Fairmount area. Per GHSA rules, games can no longer end in ties.
On Aug. 14, Calhoun held a 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the sixth inning when the Lady Phoenix responded with two runs of their own. However, the Lady Jackets fought back and scored a tying run in the top of the seventh inning.
Calhoun will be up to bat in the top of the eighth inning when the Lady Jackets and Lady Phoenix are scheduled to resume play this coming Monday.