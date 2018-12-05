After an impressive tournament run and a resilient performance in the title game, The Calhoun Recreation Department’s U-12 girls soccer team clinched a state championship last weekend in Dalton.
Tied 1-1 in the midst of the championship matchup, the stormy weather forced the team to make a decision on whether to continue the game with seven minutes remaining on the clock. The team ultimately decided to wait it out and go for the win, and its resilience paid off.
After a pair of extra time periods, the contest was still hanging in the balance with the score still knotted. The contest would be settled by penalty shootout, in which the Calhoun Recreation squad prevailed by the slim margin of 5-4.
“This was an awesome team to coach, and they were always prepared to put in the work to get better,” head coach Jessica Dobash said.
“This was an energetic group, and they showed a lot of heart in that final game, so I was thrilled that we were able to pull out the win. These girls remained focused on the goal at hand, and they had an immaculate work ethic.
Members of the championship squad included Ava Dobash, Ashley Domingo-Najera, Raniyah Ellis, Arriana Gonzalez, Gracie Hufstelter, Tiara Lawrence, Creighton Morgan, Lily Mueller, Emily Ortiz-Valdivia, Daniela Sanchez, Isabella Sanchez, Ava Shelton and Guadelupe Silva.