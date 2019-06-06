This past week, Calhoun City Schools hosted a football camp for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. The camp ran from Monday through Thursday at Phil Reeve Stadium.
“The goal of the camp is to let them have fun,” Calhoun football head coach Clay Stephenson said. “You want to build your program and put a good face on the program.”
Stephenson said the camp was divided up, with different activities on each day. Monday featured offense, Tuesday defense, Wednesday had a combination and Thursday highlighted agility.
“The energy is the main thing,” Stephenson said. “I feel like every drill, they’ve left smiling. They want to come back next week, but I feel like the coaches will be a little worn out.”
Coach Stephenson estimated between 70-75 kids participated in the clinic. At the end of the camp, each child was presented with a T-shirt.
"What we have in place right now at the high school level is set, but if we don't reach out to these guys, at this age, and stay on them and keep that relationship with them all the way through, that program will slightly turn for a downward spiral," Stephenson said. "The end goal is to get them here to high school and getting them ready to be a Yellow Jacket and it starts now."