Hope everyone had a great Labor Day weekend. Week 1 of the college football season is in the books, and if this past week taught us anything, it’s that the SEC, often dubbed the best of the Power 5 Conferences, contains a few elite teams, a few great teams and everyone else.
To give you a little backstory, I was born and raised in SEC country. In this region, Saturdays in the fall are among the best sports atmospheres you’ll find anywhere in the nation. Large fan bases, rivalries, tailgates, you know what I’m getting at.
Week 1 was our first taste of SEC football (except if you’re a Gators fan) and this past Saturday clearly defined programs in different stages. A few elite, a few great and everyone else. Today, I’ll give you my elite, great and not-so-great SEC football programs. Do you agree? Disagree?
Elite programs
Alabama
You saw this coming all the way from the state line. Alabama is and has been elite pretty much since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide have been in the playoff every year since introduced, and they continue to recruit on an extremely high level. During Saban’s tenure, the Tide have won five national titles. In game one of the 2019 football season and even without some star players, Alabama rolled over Duke, 42-3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It took almost one half for the Tide to find its feet, but Tua Tagovailoa led the way for the big win. Alabama is in elite class as one of the best in the nation.
On a separate note, Alabama versus Duke to kick off the season. In football. Really? This is where I’ve got some beef. How was this scheduled as a kickoff game? Who thought this would be a competitive game for four quarters? Had maybe a Michigan or a Wisconsin or even an Oklahoma been scheduled, OK, now we’re talking. That would have likely been a battle for four quarters unlike Alabama leading 35-3 after 45 minutes. Anyway, let’s move on.
Georgia
Georgia is well inside elite territory. Kirby Smart, now in his fourth season at UGA, has turned the Bulldogs into an even bigger powerhouse after the Mark Richt era. In 2017, the Bulldogs won the SEC Championship and made it to the national title game, only to fall to Alabama in overtime. The Bulldogs have been consistently ranked in the top 10 since Smart’s first season, as they have won the SEC East Division back-to-back years. Smart has also turned Georgia into a prime destination for five-star recruits, bringing multiple into the program.
Last week, Georgia defeated Vanderbilt, 30-6, in Nashville. The Bulldogs got out to a hot start, scoring three touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions. While the offense cooled off in the second half, the defense continued to limit Vandy’s ability to move the football, holding the Commodores out of the end zone. It’s a good start to 2019 with a road SEC win.
LSU
The Tigers are still in elite echelons, as Ed Orgeron and co. walloped Georgia Southern, 55-3, in Baton Rouge last Saturday. LSU still recruits well and the Tigers’ defense remains one of the best out there. Since taking the reins as head coach, Orgeron has compiled a record of 26-9, including some high-profile victories over Georgia, Auburn and Texas A&M. LSU ended UCF’s unbdefeated streak in the Fiesta Bowl last year, which stretched back to the beginning of 2017. We’re going to learn a lot about LSU as they travel to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night, in what is sure to be a fun matchup.
The great teams
Auburn
Gus Malzahn’s seat was hot entering the season, but I believe has cooled since Auburn pulled off a come-from-behind victory over No. 11 Oregon, 27-21, in Arlington, Texas last Saturday. Bo Nix, a true freshman, threw a touchdown pass to seal the deal. The Tigers’ defense, anchored by senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown, held Justin Herbert and the Ducks to just seven second-half points. The Tigers opened up 2019 with a strong start, and they get both Alabama and Georgia at home this season.
Florida
Dan Mullen’s first season with the Gators resulted in a 10-3 record, including a big 41-15 win over Michigan in last year’s Peach Bowl. The Gators have been trying to get back to the glory days of Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer, but just seem to come up short (remember Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain?). Since Georgia has become the top dog in the SEC East (see what I did there), it seems like the Gators have been chasing the Bulldogs. Under Mullen, the Gators have been looking to take that next step. However, to make it into the elite category, Florida must knock off UGA and make it to an SEC Championship game. Last year, Georgia took care of business in a 36-17 win over the Gators in Jacksonville. Mullen and co. have been known to do some talking, but you have to back that talk up on the field. In Week Zero, Florida escaped Miami, 24-20, in Orlando, but it was not a pretty game. The Gators have their work cut out for them before a home game with Auburn, a road game at LSU and, of course, Georgia on Nov. 2.
Texas A&M
The Aggies round out my great teams. They’re closer to the precipice, but I think Jimbo Fisher has the program trending in the right direction. In his first season, A&M went 9-4, losing to eventual national champion Clemson by two points at Kyle Field, then losing road games at Alabama, Mississippi State and Auburn. The Aggies finished second in the western division, but have one of the toughest schedules in America. Texas A&M faces Clemson in a huge road battle in South Carolina this coming Saturday. Later, the Aggies face Alabama at home, then close the regular season with games at Georgia and at LSU.
Everyone else
This is where things get rather dismal. Outside of these six teams above, there were some pretty head-scratching and surrender-cobra inducing moments across the SEC. Mississippi State escaped Louisiana-Lafayette, as did Kentucky over Toledo (the teams combined to win by 24 points). Those games are typically tuneups for SEC teams, but remained close contests. It gets even grimmer. Missouri lost at Wyoming, Ole Miss at Memphis, South Carolina fell to North Carolina, and we all know what’s coming next. Vols fans, you may want to stop reading. In probably one of the biggest shockers over the weekend, the Georgia State Panthers, winners of two games last season, went into Neyland Stadium and walked away with a 38-30 triumph over the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols scored a touchdown in the final seconds to make the score closer than it was. Trailing 17-14 at haltime, the Panthers outscored UT 24-13 en route to the upset. Jeremy Pruitt’s second season at Rocky Top is off to a tailspin. It doesn’t get a lot worse than this for Volunteer Nation. Keep in mind, Tennessee has to travel to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 19. Oh boy. Also note, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee all had leads slip away.
So we have our elite teams, great teams and essentially everyone else. The disparity across the SEC became ever-more evident in Week 1 and could continue for some time. The SEC’s dominance over football whittles down to just a few teams.