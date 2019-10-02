AMS Volleyball 8th graders 2019.jpeg
Photo courtesy of Leigh-Ann Hunt

The Ashworth Middle School volleyball team celebrated its eighth graders during their final home games of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Pictured from left to right (front row): Alexia Cuevas, Kimberly Salazar, Jazmin Gutierrez. Back row from left to right: Mirtha Ramirez, Lindsey Contreras, Marianna Ray, Marili Ramirez, Rosemary Nieves, and Nathalie Rivas. 

