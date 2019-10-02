The Ashworth Middle School volleyball team celebrated its eighth graders during their final home games of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Pictured from left to right (front row): Alexia Cuevas, Kimberly Salazar, Jazmin Gutierrez. Back row from left to right: Mirtha Ramirez, Lindsey Contreras, Marianna Ray, Marili Ramirez, Rosemary Nieves, and Nathalie Rivas.
VOLLEYBALL|ASHWORTH MIDDLE
Ashworth Middle School celebrates volleyball 8th graders
MBaron
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- 2nd corrections officer charged with providing contraband to inmates
- Jury finds Rome man guilty on multiple child molestation charges
- Father sentenced to prison in used car forgery case, son still awaits trial
- Rome man sentenced to 70 years for machete attack at Riverwood Apartments
- 2 murder trials scheduled this week in Floyd County Superior Court
- Rockmart woman killed by flash explosion in early morning incident
- Schnauzerfest draws 1,200 dog owners with 630 canine kids in tow
- GDOT to close I-75 at Ringgold exit for additional bridge work
- Not Summerville Park, so what's next?
- Hearing set for motion to dismiss in Darlington suit