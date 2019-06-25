AdventHealth Gordon Foundation holds annual golf outing

The AdventHealth Gordon Foundation hosted their annual Golf Classic Tournament at Fields Ferry Golf Club on Wednesday, June 12. This year, all contributions from the golf tournament benefitted women’s health services at AdventHealth Gordon.
“This event wouldn’t be possible without the help of our sponsors and our community,” foundation president and director of marketing at AdventHealth Gordon Garrett Nudd said. “Their support will allow us to make a significant impact on women’s health services that are offered to our community through our hospital.”
The foundation has the goal of providing Gordon County with greater access to breast cancer screenings and more education on breast health at the Edna Owens Breast Center, slated to open this summer.
Synovus Bank’s team, comprised of Brad Brown, Devin Broadaway, Cooper Greer, and Chad Harkins, earned first place in the tournament.