The United Way of Gordon County Board of Directors has announced that its Executive Director Vickie Spence will retire from her position this summer and that plans are in place to identify a new agency leader.
Spence submitted her notice at the November board meeting. Her retirement will begin at the end of June, but she has agreed to remain as an advisor during the transition.
“I am certain I speak for the whole board of directors when I say I am happy that Mrs. Spence will soon begin a well-deserved retirement after serving Calhoun-Gordon County so faithfully in various capacities for so many years,” said Chris Pierce, the president of the board and senior vice president/senior lender at North Georgia National Bank. “She certainly has been tremendously effective as an executive director, leading the agency through a period of growth and success.”
Spence began her time with United Way of Gordon County in September 2006, just three days after she retired from Gordon County Schools, where she had worked for 20 years and had ascended to the position of assistant superintendent. Prior to that, she had spent nine years teaching for Calhoun City Schools. All told, she completed 33 years in education, teaching for 13 years before moving out of the classroom and into administration.
“My experience in administration and my desire to help children led me to United Way after one weekend of retirement, but I plan to take this retirement more seriously,” Spence jokes. “I will enjoy travelling with my husband, Charles, and spending time with my family. My oldest son, Van, is a teacher and coach married to Mandy and they have three children: Bode, Brady and Emily-Kate. My youngest son, Cooper, is an attorney married to Erin and they have two children: Emme and Mary Franklin. I’m grateful that I will have plenty of time to see these five children grow up and that I will be able to enjoy all of their activities.”
“I will always, always have a special place in my heart for United Way of Gordon County,” she continued. “The experience that helped me most in this job was developing and working with the school-based family advocates for Gordon County Schools, which put a family advocate in each school to serve as a direct contact person for families with needs. This completed the team of school counselor, nurse and advocate at every school in the county and gave me a knowledge of services available and the tremendous understanding of just how many people in Gordon County had significant issues with no resources available to them without assistance.”
She also gives credit to Rebecca Owen who was the first executive director for Gordon County who introduced her to United Way as a board member in the late 1990s.
Since her first fundraising campaign for United Way, the agency has raised more than $6 million dollars and nearly $250,000 from annual Unity Run events. The agency has distributed $5,470,312 to its member agencies during her tenure. Other fundraisers not included in those figures include the U-Ride, Fairmount Memorial Day Festival and the Young Leaders’ Society new event, the Color Run.
Although Spence will tell you quickly that she did not come up with the idea to present the event and credits it to Donna McEntyre with Greater Community Bank, she along with Sarah Husser from the GEM, took that vision and formed a team that brought it to life in a big way.
“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars” debuted in 2012 at the historic GEM Theatre. In 2017, the show moved from the GEM Theatre to the Calhoun Performing Arts Center and reinvented itself as “Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED” featuring high school student dancers. The wildly successful fundraiser has grossed $928,768 and is expected to break the million-dollar ceiling at the May 2019 show.
At the close of the show in 2018, it was announced by Debra Owens, representing her family’s George Owens Estate Fund, that United Way of Gordon County would be the recipient of a $1,150,000 trust gift that would provide the agency with security and continued success.
A search committee is in place, with Chris Tarpley from Synovus Bank serving as chair and leading the task force as it entertains applications and chooses a new director.
The committee will accept resumes through Feb. 15 and selected applicants will be interviewed in February and March. Spence will be available through June 30 on a full or part time basis to help with the transition.
The exact start date will be determined once the selection is made. Resumes should only be sent to resumes@gordoncountyunitedway.org. More information about United Way of Gordon County is available on the agency website at gordoncountyunitedway.org.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet these needs.