Spector, Towers announced as third couple to perform at this year’s Dancing with the Stars

Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED is back and this year, it will set fourteen high school students spinning across a brand-new stage as the wildly popular fundraiser-the single most successful one in Gordon County history-debuts at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Shows are scheduled for Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 with 7pm curtain drops.
Tickets became available online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org on Sunday, April 1 and beginning Monday, April 2, will be sold from United Way of Gordon County’s office at 109 South King Street. Admission for the Friday “Student Show” will be $10 and the Saturday tickets will be available for $25 and $40 each.
A planning committee has been working for months to put the show in order. That committee includes Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix-Ward, Ashley Goble with United Way of Gordon County, Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools and Vickie Spence, Executive Director of United Way of Gordon County.
The show will feature seven couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Brianna Towers and Brannon Spector, Haylea Graham and Drew Gravitt, Ivie Parker and Logan Parker, Katlyn Lester and Ned Abernathy, Kelly Rule and Porter Law, Lydia Jaime and Cole Pelfrey and Sarah Green with Ryan Morrell. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000.00 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750.00; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500.00 scholarship.
The third team dancing, Brianna Towers and Brannon Spector are high school sweethearts representing Sonoraville High School and Calhoun High School. Towers is a senior at Sonoraville High School. She is the daughter of Brian and Layla Towers and has one sibling, 16- year old Aubrey Towers.
While she has no formal dance training, she has been involved with competition cheerleading all four years of her high school career. Towers was named 2017 Homecoming Queen for the Phoenix Nation and received a Phoenix Award for cheerleading. She considers her cheerleading coach, Ginger Reeves, a positive influence throughout their relationship.
Towers also is a member of the Key Club, HOSA, Beta and FCA. She has received a Presidential Community Service Award every year and has performed more than 400 hours of community service in Calhoun-Gordon County. She attends Bethesda Baptist Church, where she participates in Disciple Now and Splash Gordon.
Spector is a junior at Calhoun High School and is the son of Angie Brumlow and Robbie Spector. His stepmother is Missie Spector and his stepfather is Chad Brumlow. He has two older siblings: Blair and Baylon Spector and five step-siblings: Wyatt, Will and Claudia Brumlow; Graison Hall and Gabby Smith.
A standout athlete, Spector has played football for years and has been a Calhoun High School Yellow Jacket for the last three years. Football is very important to this young man and he names Coach Hal Lamb and Coach Tommy Hoblitzell as two tremendously important mentors. He is most proud of his team winning the 2017 State Championship and the pick-six play he accomplished that contributed to the team’s victory. He was named Player of the Game during that championship contest.
With an impressive 3.7 grade point average, Spector has been offered a football scholarship and already has committed to Clemson University. He is a member of the Christian Fellowship Church of Cartersville and enjoys working with young athletes at Athletic Academy.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet these needs. Profits realized from Mohawk Present’s Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED remain in Gordon County.