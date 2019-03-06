Every year, Gordon County Special Olympics hosts three main events: basketball, track and field, and bowling. and according to one athlete’s mother, her son doesn’t care if he wins or misses a shot. He just loves being there.
Deana Bohannon has been involved in the Special Olympics for the past 13 years, and she loves seeing her son Jakob spending time with friends, participating in the events and having fun. She recognizes that over time, the Gordon County and Calhoun communities have grown more accepting and inclusive of individuals with special needs, with the Special Olympics being on the forefront of change.
“Before Special Olympics started, our children would be considered unable to do these activities,” Bohannon said. “It doesn’t matter what they place, they’re very proud of what they’ve accomplished and that they’ve been able to do it.”
In the past, Jakob has participated in events such as basketball, track and field, and softball, but by far bowling is his favorite.
Bohannon also said events like Calhoun’s Night to Shine, a prom-like experience for individuals with special needs, is also a great way to bring general and special education students together.
“Our kids are not bullied as much, they’re so blended,” she said, as Jakob watched other athletes participate in basketball relay races, waiting for his heat number to be called. “They start from pre-K, our kids are not isolated (in local districts). They’re eating lunch with other general education students.”
On Friday, Calhoun City Schools Director of Exceptional Student Services Hayley Gilreath said there were approximately 200 athletes signed up to participate in basketball events, with an equal number of volunteers from local high and middle schools. and Gilreath said while the sporting events exist to show support for individuals with disabilities, often the general education volunteers walk away learning how to better show compassion toward others.
“I think some people have a fear of people with disabilities, they don’t know how to talk to them or relate to them,” Gilreath said. “That’s something the school systems are dedicated to. At the end of every event, we talk to (the volunteers) and they’re blown away to see the students with disabilities and all they can do, how much tenacity they have.”
Gilreath said there is research showing if students with special needs spend time with their peers, they learn from them and the general education peers also learn something from the partnership.
“The hope is these kids will come back to our community and work and be a part of this long term,” Gilreath said.
One of the local Special Olympics’ board members, Joey Marycz said a lot of students who start off as volunteers end up going into careers related to special needs, including physical/occupational therapy or special education.
“And a common thing at these events is everyone’s going to have a smile on,” Marycz said.
Special Olympics is an international nonprofit sports organization that connects athletes with intellectual disabilities to coaches, volunteers and workers. In 2018, the movement celebrated its 50th anniversary, noting that it now consists of over 5 million athletes, 1 million coaches and volunteers, and 100,000 competitions yearly in over 170 countries.
On Friday, the Gordon County Special Olympics basketball events took place at the Calhoun High School gymnasium. Though locations for the yearly events rotate, the year-round sports training and athletic competition remain consistent for participants. Students from both Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools were represented last week, as well as district staff and volunteers.
Gilreath said on behalf of the local Special Olympics charter that she would like to have more public involvement and that they are always accepting volunteers from the Calhoun/Gordon County community.
For more information regarding upcoming events, visit the Gordon County Special Olympics Facebook page.