A special election to fill the Fairmount City Council Post 4 previously held by the late Linda Sledge Johnson has been called for March 19.
Johnson died Sept. 16 due to diabetes-related complications according to Fairmount Mayor Calvin Watts. Johnson, 71, served as the police commissioner two separate times and started her time with the city in 2008 when she was elected to the city council, said Watts. While she was beat one term in between 2008 and 2018, she was once again elected to be a council member after a two-year break.
“(Johnson’s) been a part of the community and she worked hard for the city. She was always prepared,” Watts said. “As far as I’m concerned, she did a good job.”
Qualifying for the special election opens Jan. 14 at 8:30 a.m. and ends Jan. 16 at 12:30 p.m. at Fairmount City Hall, 2661 U.S. 411 Southeast. Hours for qualifying are Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ex-cluding lunch 12-1 p.m.) and Jan. 16 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The qualifying fee is $27 and must be paid in cash or check.
Early in-person voting will begin Feb. 25 and end on March 15. All early voting will be held at the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office, 215 N. Wall St., from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of votes needed to win the election outright on March 19, a runoff election will take place on April 16.
Voters registered at the 874 Fairmount and 11921 Fairmount Highway precincts will be eligible to vote for this election. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The last day for voters to register is Feb. 19. A voter registration may be picked up at 215 N. Wall St. or at the Georgia My Voter Page to register online. Mail-in ballots may be requested by emailing an application to shicks@gordoncounty.org before March 15 and must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Applications are available at gordoncounty.org/government.